We didn't think we could get more excited for the summer sun and fun on the horizon, and then this video of surfing dogs appeared on the Internet. Suffice to say, we are impressed with the show of talent from these water-loving four-legged friends.

These particular pooches were catching waves on Sunday at the eighth annual East Coast Dog Surfing Championships, a fundraiser benefitting the Brevard Humane Society in Florida. The winner of this stiff surf dog competition was none other than Lily, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever who has much better balance than most humans.

Florida Today reports that Lily "put on a dominant performance" before roughly 2,000 people on the beach. As a retriever, Lily was keenly suited for a day of splashing in the waves. Before their positioning as most popular dog breed in America (for 30 years in a row now!), Labs were originally used to retrieve ducks alongside hunters and to keep fishermen company.

Lily has been catching waves at the beach since she was a puppy, and "had a blast" at Sunday's event, her owner Michael Vogt told the newspaper. "It was fun but it all benefits the Brevard Humane Society and that's what's important."

Lily donated her winnings back to the humane society, as did the other contest winners at the 57th annual Easter Surf Fest: Darcy and Winston, who shared first place in the Red Carpet Runway contest. Talk about some very good dogs.

Surfing dogs aren't just a local thing in Florida—brave pooches balance their paws atop surfboards all over the world. Check out these incredible pups as they hang ten at the 2018 Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge in Huntington Beach, Calif. So much balance and confidence!