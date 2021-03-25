Shae and Damian: We Adopted Each Other

When Julia and her fiancé Scott initially agreed to foster Shae, an 18- or 19-year old Belgian shepherd, and Damian, a 4- or 5- year old Russian blue cat, they were pleasantly surprised to see the unlikely pair's adorable mother-son relationship come to life when the duo joined their household.

Damian and Shae are inseparable, and Julia knew it would be difficult to find a permanent home for the pair together, so she and Scott decided to adopt the two for good! Having spent several months in foster care herself as a child, Julia reflects on her own bond with her first dog when it comes to creating a home for Shae, Damian, and her dog and cat!