Here's proof that there are such things as happy endings. This sweet story from the Humane Society of Catawba County, N.C. will certainly make any animal lover's heart purr!

Gus is a 19-year-old shelter cat who was brought to the shelter in September 2021. The Humane Society of Catawba County's executive director, Jane Bowers, tells Daily Paws in an email that his original owner was "heartbroken" when they had to surrender him due to unforeseen circumstances. Understandably, the thought of having to have to rehome their beloved feline would be upsetting to anyone. But thankfully, that's not where this senior cat's story ends.

Once at the shelter, Gus was given a health screening one that Bowers says showed he was in "exceptional health"—a big win for a kitty who's nearing 20 years old! But even with the shelter's funding to support extra health care, plus assistance from a sister-location in Hickory, N.C. (the Pat Anderson Center for Animal Adoption and Humane Education), Bowers said she was still concerned about the cat having to spend his golden years in a shelter environment.

A Strange Coincidence

It wouldn't be long until Bowers' concerns were put to rest. Shortly after Gus's arrival, the shelter director received an unexpected call from a family looking for a pet who could be a companion for their aging mother. More specifically, they asked if there was a senior cat they could adopt. The family explained to Bowers that their 101-year-old mother, Penny, recently lost her cat, and though they'd given her a stuffed cat to cuddle with instead, she simply wasn't pleased with something that didn't purr. (We can't blame you, Penny.)

"We were cautious because of the age of all parties, but the family said they were willing to care for the cat on behalf on their mother," Bowers writes. It was a "match made in heaven" and the adoption was quickly finalized. Judging by the adorable pictures the shelter shared on Facebook, it's clear that this duo was meant to be. Gus is already fitting right in at his new home and enjoys watching the squirrels outside their door.

The shelter shared their congratulations for this sweet match in a post on September 30, writing "Our ♥️'s are full with this beautiful adoption. Our 19-year-old (133 in human years) Great-GrandPAW, has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101. Congratulations Gus-Gus! Wishing you the best days ahead watching squirrels and sharing your love and purrs!"

It sounds like Gus is feeling right at home in his new living situation, too. When asked if life is faring well for Gus and Penny, Bowers shares that Gus "had settled in fine and was eating like a horse."