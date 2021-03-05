It's the first week of March, so you know what that means! More staring at our phones to watch cute animals on TikTok!

The Lesson of Our 8 Favorite Pet TikToks This Week? It Wasn't Me

Ah, the first week of March, bringing with it hints of the beginning of spring and, holy cow, maybe the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

With that in mind, we're in the mood to celebrate the best way we know how: Watching videos of cute pets and animals doing cute things. What a treat.

Here are our eight favorite TikToks of the week, featuring a standoff, a criminal, and elephants!

A Freeloader

Paging Shaggy

Repeat Offender

Fly Like an Eagle

Don't Be Sad!

Humans: So Annoying

Hiiiiiiii

Shhh I'm on the Phone