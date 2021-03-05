The Lesson of Our 8 Favorite Pet TikToks This Week? It Wasn't Me

It's the first week of March, so you know what that means! More staring at our phones to watch cute animals on TikTok!

By Austin Cannon
March 05, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of brookethefrenchie / rene_casselly / juliamaejohnson / TikTok

Ah, the first week of March, bringing with it hints of the beginning of spring and, holy cow, maybe the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic?

With that in mind, we're in the mood to celebrate the best way we know how: Watching videos of cute pets and animals doing cute things. What a treat.

Here are our eight favorite TikToks of the week, featuring a standoff, a criminal, and elephants!

A Freeloader

@@magnusthetherapydog

Paging Shaggy

@@corgipuplife

Repeat Offender

@@brookethefrenchie

Fly Like an Eagle

@@rene_casselly

Don't Be Sad!

@@hollyandivy

Humans: So Annoying

@@bigdogmom

Hiiiiiiii

@@claudesfriendcharlie

Shhh I'm on the Phone

@@juliamaejohnson
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com