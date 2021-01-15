Paraplegic Rescue Dogs Take a Spin in the Minnesota Snow

There's just something magical about a snow day.

Eight paraplegic rescue dogs took full advantage of the wintery wonderland after recent snowfall in Stillwater, Minn. On Jan. 13, Home For Life Animal Sanctuary posted a Facebook video of some of their paraplegic dogs taking a spin in their wheels around one of the sanctuary's fenced meadows.

"All of our animals—even our paraplegic dogs—appreciate fresh air and sunshine even in the winter months," the Facebook post says.

Home for Life is a care-for-life sanctuary for special needs animals. As one of just a few care-for-life sanctuaries in the country, Home for Life is often called upon to help animals whose needs are beyond the capability of a shelter or rescue. Home for Life considers care-for-life sanctuaries to be "The Third Door," or an additional option for shelter and rescue animals besides adoption and euthanasia.

The paraplegic dogs shown in the video came to Home for Life from various foundations and shelters across the world.

Goofy and Program came from the Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand. White is also originally from Thailand. Mana, Noori, and Soosan all came from Vafa Animal Shelter in Iran. Zavier came from Pups with Passports in Qatar, and Beninabucket came from Indiana. The dogs all have wheeled carts that are specially adapted for their bodies and needs.