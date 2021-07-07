When Mallory Edens' dog went missing last week, the Mets asked for help on Twitter. That message, plus an alert family, helped find her precious pup.

A New York model whose dog went missing earlier this week received help from an unlikely source: the New York Mets. However, the true heroes are the family members who rescued the lost dog on a bridge.

Mallory Edens, who is also the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, posted to social media Saturday that her dog, Prince, had escaped his dog walker near Junction Boulevard, which, as it happens, is near the Mets' Citi Field. The ballclub then decided to help out with a tweet of its own.

"Twitter do your thing…this dog "Prince" is lost near @CitiField. If you see Prince please reach out to us," the Mets wrote. "No joke, we are trying to help reunite this dog with their owner."

Sweet! But Edens was still desperate to find her dog, posting flyers offering a $5,000 reward for Prince's safe return. Thankfully, a family living in Peekskill, N.Y., about 50 miles north of New York City, heroically stepped up.

According to Edens' Instagram post, family members saw Prince on the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, got out of their car, and scooped the pup up before bringing him home. The family's daughter saw Edens' Instagram post, and her cousin had seen the Mets' call for help. On Monday, the mom and her dog enjoyed a tearful reunion.

In the video, you can watch Edens crouch down in tears as an extremely wiggly Prince jumps up and showers her with kisses. They then share a nice, long hug.

"My eternal gratitude and thank yous to all of my family, friends, friends of friends, and all of the incredibly kind strangers we met along the way who dropped everything on a holiday weekend to help me find my baby boy," Edens wrote.

The Mets thanked their followers for helping find Prince on Twitter. In the process, they gained a new fan in Edens, who wrote that she'll be a Mets fan for the rest of her life after previously rooting for the New York Yankees. (It's also a practical switch, given the two teams' places in the standings.)