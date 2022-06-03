Monster the Dog Fell Overboard in Galveston Bay, so She Amazingly Swam 5 Miles Back to Shore

Traveling in any motor-less manner for 5 miles sounds like absolute damnation, but swimming that distance has to be the worst of the worst. Maybe not for Monster the dog, though.

Last week, shrimp boat captain Keith "Kiwi" Soffes was sailing in Galveston Bay (off the coast of Texas) when Monster, who often accompanies him, fell overboard, according to KRIV. He said he didn't notice she was gone until he was 5 miles from shore.

"My heart just fell," he told KTBC. "I just couldn't even speak."

He then spent hours looking for her but found no trace. He then posted updates and pleas to Facebook, hoping someone would recognize his missing dog.

Finally, he said someone responded to him on Facebook, saying she'd seen a dog who looked like Monster at a local park.

"I said, 'Man, she couldn't have made that swim,'" he told KTBC. "There's no way that dog swam that far."

But he went to look, and another woman said she'd seen the dog swimming across the bay. Eventually, he found the man who'd found Monster at a nearby mobile home park five days after she'd gone missing.

"I was crying so hard I couldn't even talk," he said. "She was giving me so many kisses."