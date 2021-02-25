At Daily Paws, we're not the first to ever wish animals could talk, because they have unimaginable escapades that just beg for more details! Consider Muji, a cat stranded for days in New York City's LaGuardia International Airport. Or Nala, lost in the Colorado Rockies for more than two months. This brings us to our dear heroine Bella, a black cat who apparently roamed the village wilds of Scotland for four years!

According to the Scottish SPCA, Bella once lived with the Caldicott family in the town of Dunfermline in the council area of Fife. In May 2017, the family left her in the care of a friend while they went on holiday. Joel Caldicott told the SPCA that Bella went missing the day they returned home. "Sadly, we didn't see Bella again. We had to tell our sons, who were all under 10 years old at the time, that Bella wasn't coming back. That was very difficult for all of us," he said in his interview.

Then, in late January 2021, a concerned pet samaritan in Tillicoultry called animal control officer Kelly McGuire after spotting a thin, shivering, and wet black kitty huddled under a parked car. "Thankfully Bella was microchipped and the details were up-to-date so I contacted the number provided," McGuire told the SPCA. "I was absolutely shocked to hear she had been missing since 2017! How she traveled over 15 miles from Clackmannanshire to Fife is anyone's guess."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Scottish SPCA

The Caldicott family was reportedly over the moon about her return. "Our sons are just thrilled to have Bella back. She was a bit unsure for the first few days, but now it's like she's never been away," Caldicott said. "We are really thankful to Kelly and the Scottish SPCA for bringing Bella back home, it's like the happy ending of a Disney film."