Watch This Cat Shock Her Family by Ringing the Doorbell After Going Missing for Days

After going missing on New York's Long Island for four days, Lily the cat reunited with her family in the most courteous way—by ringing the doorbell.

Lily, 8, was nowhere to be found after recently exploring her new stomping grounds, PIX11 reported.

Stefanie Whitley, Lily's owner, told the news station that Lily had always loved going outside and exploring. When Whitley's family moved to a new neighborhood in Mastic Beach, she was worried how Lily would react to the unfamiliar surroundings. Sure enough, two weeks after the family's move, their beloved cat went missing.

In their old neighborhood, Lily always made her way back home, so Whitley had a gut feeling that something wasn't right when Lily didn't return after wandering the new area.

"Normally she comes home, but this time felt different and I didn't think Lily was coming home," Whitley told PIX11.

Presuming their cherished pet was gone for good, nothing could have prepared Whitley and family for the moment Lily made her triumphant return.

Sitting at home one night, the family was spooked when its doorbell rang. They were confused about who was at their door so late, and when the Ring doorbell's camera pulled up on their TV screen, they couldn't believe their eyes.

Right in front of them batting at the doorbell was none other than Lily. The reaction was priceless.

"We all gasped. We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying. It was a great moment," Whitley told PIX11.

It seems like Lily is quite the techy, as Whitley told the news station that her cat is fully aware of what the Ring doorbell is (and how to use it).

"Every time the notification goes off, she'll look toward the door. She knows what she's doing," Whitley told PIX11.