Introducing Milo the Toller, a.k.a. the Butterfly King

Milo earned his title as the butterfly king in 2019, when thousands of painted lady butterflies were migrating through Los Angeles. Jen noticed how fascinated Milo was with the butterflies, as well as how gentle he was with them when they'd fly near him, even resting on his nose! As a florist, Jen has made some magical flower crowns for Milo, and you can see him enjoying having butterflies resting on his crown on his Instagram. Jen and her boyfriend even adapted their garden at home to help grow and attract even more flying friends for Milo!