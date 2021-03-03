Redd and Roger might share the same space, but these two adoptive "fur siblings" couldn't be more different. Yet in spite of their totally unique personalities (and sizes!), this dynamic duo still makes time to hang out and have a ton of fun together.

The unlikely pair both found their way into their forever home as foster pups in need of a second chance. Redd, a 60 pound pit bull and Shar-Pei mix, was welcomed into the family first. He needed some space as he settled into his new surroundings, but after a few weeks, he'd made friends with the other pets (including a cat, some chickens, and a pony). Since then, the gentle giant's favorite activity was taking frequent snoozes on the couch... that is, until Roger arrived. The family's newest addition, a spunky Chihuahua-pug mix who arrived last year, is decidedly not cut from the same cloth. Nope. Roger is "all party, all the time." Just watch—this little spitfire seems to be in a constant state of motion!