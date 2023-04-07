These canine besties show that distance truly does make the heart grow fonder while also teaching us humans a thing or two about how to be good listeners.

A video call between duo Rollo and Sadie has gone mega-viral on TikTok—with the video of the pups' conversation hitting 22.3 million views and 6.3 million likes. The video, posted to the pair's account (rolloandsadie), is filmed from Rollo's perspective—starting off with him whining and chatting to Sadie. She's on the laptop screen intently listening to what her friend has to say.

After Rollo gets his two cents in, Sadie gives a piece of her mind. For nearly 20 seconds straight, Sadie lets out an emotional howl—clearly feeling all the feels about being away from her friend. Rollo watches attentively, respectfully listening to everything his friend has to say.

Shortly after the original video was posted, the pair posted another video of the video chat session, but this time from Sadie's perspective as she howls away.

The friends haven't always been separated. In a storytime video posted to their TikTok account, we learn that Rollo and Sadie became BFFs after their moms moved into a house together back in 2020. The TikTok shows them playing together in their old yard. They lived together for two years before Rollo moved three hours away.