This ‘Super Mutt’ Senior Rescue Dog is the Social Media Star We've Been Waiting For

Kathryn adopted Lil Hobbs when he was about 7 years old, when he was living as a stray in the Bronx in New York. She tells Daily Paws that she immediately fell in love with the little Chihuahua-rat terrier-Pekingese—affectionately known as a "super mutt"—and it's easy to see why. After she'd adopted the senior dog, Kathryn initially started an Instagram account just for Lil Hobbs in an effort to spare her family from a flood of dog photos. But over time, he became quite the influencer himself!

Like all successful social mediates with the travel bug, Lil Hobbs and Kathryn recently took a cross country road trip to Kathryn's hometown of San Diego. She says that while he may have slept the majority of the way, he loves keeping his human company—both at home and on the road.