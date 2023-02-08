He seemed super confident as he climbed into the driver's seat.

Sometimes, someone acts so confidently that you believe they can do anything. That's how I feel about this very large dog who climbed into the driver's seat of an Amazon delivery van.

Amber, an Amazon delivery driver on TikTok, posted a video of the friendly intruder on Jan. 28. She gets right into it.

"Please explain to me what I'm supposed to do in this situation," she says to the camera before panning to the brown-and-white dog in the front seat of her vehicle.

The large pup, who looks like a Saint Bernard, climbed into the car when Amber had opened the rear door, she explains. That's when the dog climbs into the driver's seat and sits down, looking very much like he's readying to drive it like he stole it.

"You're very pretty, but I need you to get out of my front seat," Amber tells him, almost laughing.

The pup did not drive off because his owner found him and, presumably, brought him back to his own car.