Here's a howling hound who you simply cannot—and should not—ignore! Just trust me.

John Callaway (pachelibre) posted a TikTok video last week that documents lesson time for this delightful 3-week-old black Labrador retriever puppy. It shows the darling baby Labrador sitting on Callaway's chest facing the camera with his little puppy dog eyes looking right at ya!

That's when Callaway lets out a gentle-yet-realistic howl. In response, the little tyke raises his head and tries to generate his best "awooo". Not much sound comes out, but the most charming part occurs at the end of the puppy's tiny howl when he yawns and makes the cutest Chewbacca-like roar—melting our hearts into a giant puppy puddle.

So, it comes as no surprise the seven-second video has already amassed over 14.6 million views and 3.2 million likes. Yup, it's the most adorable howl ever.

And according to Callaway's replies in the comments, this tiny pup lives with his dog mom and litter of Lab siblings (a mix of black and yellow puppies) who've also enjoyed howling lessons with Callaway. It's certainly a unique way to bond with your pet, and we can't wait to see the little ones master their awoos. And it looks like that might happen sooner rather than later.

And for curious minds—experts say dogs howl for a variety of reasons, from "hey, look at me!" to signs of separation anxiety. These vocalizations are mostly another way they communicate—but you'll always want make sure they're not howling because they're hurt or distressed.