Now that's an ingenious way to beat the dog days of summer.

Watch This Sweet Labrador Retriever Puppy Find the Best Place to Beat the Heat

This adorable chocolate Labrador retriever found the perfect little nook for cooling off.

Meet Cocoa: A TikTok star who's reimagined the role of a refrigerator! In the video posted Aug. 2, Cocoa sees a cool spot and simply makes her way to it.

Nothing unusual, except the spot she found is inside their family refrigerator. With the fridge door open for an extended period of time, the clever canine crawls into the bottom of the fridge where a pull-out drawer used to be and settles in for a frosty, floofy nap.

You can hear her human saying in the video, "Oh what, getting in this time?" followed by laughs and a "That's new!"

When Cocoa is told she can't stay in there, she flashes those adorable puppy dog eyes and then basically ignores mom. We can't blame you, Cocoa! You found a great spot!

Posted to Cocoa's account, cocoathesingletonlab, the delightful video has already amassed over 200,000 views and hundreds of comments. And there's more: The account is full of hilarious videos of Cocoa and her look-a-like dog mama, Shelby.

It also shows the fridge wasn't a one-time thing. A follow-up video shows Cocoa's famous nap time fridge habit that has clearly gotten worse (or better?). Come on mom, open the door to the "cold place!"

OK, so maybe not the best spot for a dog. But Cocoa has her reasons: Without many sweat glands, dogs overheat faster than humans, so Cocoa's desire to climb into the fridge is not that bizarre for a fur baby. Obviously, for us humans, having our pets in our fridge isn't cool or safe, so here are other ways to prevent your pup from getting too heated.