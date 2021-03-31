Jane the Pittie Finally Found Her Forever Home... by Unexpectedly Leaping Into Her New Family's Yard

Jane, a sweet stray pit bull mix, leapt over Jennifer’s fence—and quickly into her heart!

By Sarah Gerrity
March 31, 2021
Advertisement

Jennifer and her husband serendipitously adopted Jane the pittie shortly after they moved into their new house with their other pups. Jennifer's husband mentioned that he saw a neighborhood pit bull mix jumping over their fence to run around and play. When Jennifer went out to greet the dog, the pup warmed right up to her.

After learning she had been a stray for a while, Jennifer took this little "Jane Doe-g" to the vet, and the name just stuck! She was ecstatic to adopt another canine friend—especially one so affectionate and kind-hearted.

RELATED: Pit Bull Mix With 'Silly Personality' Finds New Home After 842 Days in Shelter

Jane the pittie adores kisses and snuggling, and showing her favorite humans and 3 doggie siblings how happy she is to have a loving home!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com