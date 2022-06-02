Hugo might be a bit of a grump sometimes, but the 10-year-old husky is getting along great with his new pal, Ice.

Watch This Husky Get So Excited To Meet His New Best Friend, His Family's Newly Adopted Samoyed

Based on their reactions to seeing each other, it sure looks like this Siberian husky and Samoyed are going to be the best of friends.

Over the weekend, Sammy Stimpson posted a TikTok video of her dog, 10-year-old husky Hugo, meeting his new pal, a 7-year-old Samoyed named Ice. The connection is immediate. Hugo stands up, placing his front paws on the fence, while Ice starts to hop, trying to pull along the man holding her leash.

It's so sweet, and it gets even better as the video cuts to the white, fluffy pair walking alongside each other on a nice stroll. So far, the heartwarming video has attracted more than 1.3 million views.

In a later video, Stimpson, a postwoman, explains how she adopted Ice from a woman on her mail route. Her former owner had been hospitalized, so she took Ice in to live with Hugo.

"She just wanted to make sure that all her little doggos were cared for," Stimpson said of Ice and her five siblings.

And even though Hugo can be a bit of a "grumpy old man," he's accepted Ice into the family right away, she said. They're getting along just splendidly—heck, Hugo is even fetching his new friend super-large sticks.