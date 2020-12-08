Hugo the golden retriever has certainly earned his “Opera Dog” nickname, especially after his owner, Victoria Fox, captured the pup's vocal chops on video. Hugo apparently loves to watch opera performances, yodeling with his own distinct howl right along with the stars of the show. His Christmas spirit is contagious in his latest holiday performances.

“Hugo’s passion is listening and singing to opera,” Fox, who lives in England, says in the description of one video. “As soon as he hears the music he stops what he is doing.”

One thing is for sure, the year-old pooch has exquisite taste in music. Fox posts videos on Instagram and YouTube of Hugo singing along with opera greats like Luciano Pavarotti, Russell Watson, Sarah Brightman, Andrea Bocelli, and The Three Tenors.

As with many of us during the holiday season, Hugo’s music interests recently expanded into traditional Christmas carols. We think his performances accompanying the likes of The Three Tenors through the classics like “White Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” are worth a collaboration. (Plácido Domingo, if you're reading this—we'd like to petition the group's next revival to include your biggest canine fan.)

As Hugo finishes out the song and turns in a circle, viewers are treated to a little Santa hat that's attached to his collar. He is the cutest, most talented Christmas puppy to ever grace the internet. Now all Hugo needs is a doggy holiday sweater or a pair of pajamas for Christmas morning.

If we're being honest? Hugo the golden retriever can carry a tune better than we ever could. And as his new biggest fans, we'd like to request a performance of either “Bark the Herald Angels Sing'' or “Raise the Woof!” for his next hit YouTube video!

Even though Hugo's special talents are clearly that of a professionally trained opera superstar in the making, ordinary pet parents can also get their dogs in the Christmas spirit without shelling out for what we can only imagine are very expensive singing lessons. May we suggest this list of the best Christmas gifts for dogs or one of these personalized stockings to hang from the mantle? And no matter how you celebrate the season with your fur family, be sure to snap a few pictures and send them to us at @DailyPawsMag on Instagram.