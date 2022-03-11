As a wise philosopher once said, "Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name." Whether it's a favorite bar, a hole-in-the-wall coffee shop, or even just your favorite hallway, it's nice to walk into a place where you're a regular.

Arthur knows this better than most. Arthur is an orange-and-white shorthair cat who has his very own kitty door so he can go in and out as he pleases. Every time he comes home from a long day of chasing butterflies or strutting or whatever cats do outside, he likes to make his presence known like a husband in a 1950s sitcom, with a hearty "Honey, I'm home!"

And, as is proper whenever a beloved regular comes through the door, the entire household responds to his call with a hearty "Hellooooo!" of its own.

Honestly, it's a fantastic family ritual. I'm obviously not the only one who thinks so, as footage of Arthur—who really should have been named Norm—and his family has picked up 9 million views on TikTok. It's not just a one-off, either. Arthur's TikTok account, appropriately named ArthurTheHelloCat, has dozens of videos of Arthur living his kitty life, including several examples of him coming home with a hearty "hello!" and getting an enthusiastic reply from the whole house, no matter what they're doing at the time.