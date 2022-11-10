Who are we to tell him he's not comfortable?

Watch This Extremely Large Great Dane Get Comfortable in a Dog Bed That's Way, Way Too Small

You gotta love the belief from Kernel the Great Dane. Like he just got a pep talk from Ted Lasso.

Here he is, in a TikTok from last month, trying his darndest to make himself comfortable in a dog bed—if you even want to call it that—about one-fifth his size. (Great Danes are famously large, weighing up to 175 pounds.)

Well, he did his best. Kernel (kernelthegreat on TikTok) used his gargantuan paws to knead the small pillow to his liking before circling it and burying the little red bed under his belly.

Kernel's nice try earned him more than 445,000 views on the video app.