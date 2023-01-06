Attorney For Goldendoodle Who—Allegedly—Dirtied His Family's Couch Speaks Out

I contend that Otis is innocent—wait, what do you mean there's another TikTok?
By Austin Cannon January 06, 2023
Credit: Courtesy of otis_thedoodle / TikTok

As Otis the goldendoodle's attorney, I have to say the accusation that he dirtied his family's couch with muddy zoomies is utterly baseless. 

Yes, a TikTok on his account shows the furry boy being extremely muddy next to an equally muddy couch. But my client tells me his mud isn't the mud on the couch. They're completely unrelated. 

Remember, more than 28 million views on an admittedly very funny TikTok doesn't equal guilt. Otis is innocent. Look how nicely he is sitting! 

@@otis_thedoodle

This case is closed. There is no more evidence, so see you la—

@@otis_thedoodle

Ah man. Sorry, Otis. You've been sentenced to a bath.

