Here's a TikTok golden retriever who will certainly tug at your heartstrings. Daisy the studious goldie decides to draft a resignation letter to her mom's boss. The precious pooch simply wants her human to be a stay-at-home dog mom forever—and can you blame her?

"I gotta put me first," says the caption on the trending TikTok video posted Jan. 19. This hilarious video starts out with the clickety-clack of computer keys—but instead of a person doing the composing, it's a hound at the helm.

But what's cuter than her furry paws on the keyboard? The bookish glasses propped up on her sleek golden snout! The whole scene is downright delightful.

As Daisy types out her message, the video pans to the computer monitor showing viewers what she's written: "henlo mr. Manager. She will not be working anymore. My mom is staying at home with me forever." The letter closes with, "Bye, daisy."

The video has attracted quite the following—duh, it's a dog in glasses—with over 2.2 million views and close to 2,000 comments. Fans can relate with similar stories of their dogs giving them "that look" when walking out the door. Trust me pups, it's not easy for us either!

Because of the pandemic, many of us pet parents have grown accustomed to working next to our furry friends. So when it's time to go back into the office, it's hard—for both pet and parent. See Daisy, you're not alone in this!

Before returning to work, it may be worthwhile to check out this post-pandemic guide to ease four-legged anxieties when it's time to return to your workplace. For any increased time away, whether it's work related or a long day out and about, these tips can help.