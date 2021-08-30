Now this is how to spend the end of summer. (And we're only a little jealous.)

Summer is nearly over, which means we should be soaking in every last bit of sunshine until it's gone. And one golden retriever puppy had the right idea in a viral TikTok: floating by on an adorable flamingo floatie.

The video posted by @rileysgoldenlife features Riley, a nearly 4-month-old pup living her best life in a South Florida pool. She floats past the camera in a pretty pink flamingo inner tube, kicking her back paws and leaning back without a care in her puppy world.

As Riley floats on by, the upbeat song "A-O-K" by Tai Verdes chants, "I know I'll be A-O, A-OK," and by the looks of it, Riley is doing just fine. So. Relaxed. The only thing missing is a doggie life jacket, but we'll let that slide since it appears her human is carefully watching nearby with a hand at the ready in case she slips into the deep end.

The TikTok video has over 7.6 million views and 1.3 million likes and counting, so it's safe to say little Riley has a healthy fanbase. Even Verdes, the artist of the featured song, commented that he was "proud to be part of this."

