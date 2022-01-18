Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's quite the party once they realize how much they can play with their new swing.

These Golden Retriever Puppies Learning to Use Their Swing Is So Cute We're Gonna Cry

It's tough getting back to the grind after a long weekend. Distractions surround you and it's almost impossible not to give in! But do yourself a favor and give in this one time. I promise, you won't regret the puppy pile of delightfulness you're about to see.

Behold: a 22-second, insanely adorable puppy video that's so cute it will make you cry—and that's enough of a reason to go ahead and activate your "out of office" message. You're gonna need the rest of the day to ooh and ahh over the fluffy pups featured on California Golden Retriever's TikTok account on Jan. 11.

The golden retriever breeders explain how they bought the puppies a new swing, and the pups were "excited" but "a little nervous." The video shows one young golden circling, smelling, and tugging on the disc-like base of new contraption, almost saying, "Hmmmm, what is this thing?"

But in true puppy fashion, the goldens quickly warm up to their new toy and make the last five seconds of the video worth the wait. The next few frames show the goldens comfortably dog-piling on the swing—fully enjoying their new form of entertainment.

The video earned more than 4.7 million views, but one commenter made a very helpful suggestion: Add Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" to the video. Thankfully, the puppies' breeder obliged, offering up new footage of the puppies' more dramatic swings.

Another fan's suggestion? "Chandelier" by Sia? Sure! California Golden Retrievers added that video, too. This one featured more spinning than the previous two—and a little snoozing.