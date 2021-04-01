Last week, Sisu the stray dog stole the Internet's collective heart when he robbed a North Carolina Dollar General (multiple times!) for a purple stuffed unicorn.
An animal control officer was eventually called to take the burglar pup a nearby shelter, but she granted his wish and purchased the $10 unicorn toy for him. The shelter has posted many cute photos of the pair snuggling on their Facebook page.
We thought the toy must be pretty special if the dog—who the shelter named Sisu after the dragon in Disney's new film, Raya and the Last Dragon—was willing to commit a crime for it. We found the plush dragon toy on Dollar General's website, but unfortunately it is only sold in stores.
But if the thought of leaving your house to go to a store surrounded by people is not your jam (we understand), don't worry! We found similar options online so you can add to cart without leaving your home. Amazon has this large plush purple unicorn toy and a smaller version that we think Sisu would definitely give his paw of approval.
Now, the purple unicorn isn't technically a dog toy, so we also found a few unicorn-inspired dog and cats toys (and even a covered bed) for your own pet's magical fun.
Does your pet have a toy they love as much a Sisu loves his unicorn? Tell us on Instagram!