Microchips work, people, and we here at Daily Paws love 'em. Doesn't matter how far your pet wanders , or how long they've been missing , if your dog or cat is microchipped, they stand a much better chance of returning home.

That's the case here, as Sam (who appears to be some sort of Lab mix) was reunited with his family last week, four years after he first went missing. Originally disappearing from Georgia, the Very Good Boy was picked up by cops in Cleveland—it's anyone's guess how he got there—and taken to a shelter, where he was scanned and his microchip. There, he was able to reunite with his human who drove some eight hours up from Tennessee to get him.