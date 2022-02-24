Watching this guy love up teeny tiny kittens is going to melt your heart.

These Orphaned Cats are Pretty Darn Lucky to Have Abdul Williams as Their Foster Dad

Abdul Williams is a cat foster dad who is dedicated to helping kittens find new homes. Williams has been fostering for a little over a year, and in that time he's helped more than 40 kittens find their forever homes.

"At first my goal was to foster, like, a hundred cats," Williams tells Daily Paws. "Now my goal is just to help as many cats as I can find homes."

Williams currently lives with two foster kittens—Ash and Ember—and his cat, Bambi. Bambi was the first cat Williams ever fostered, and she was set to be put down unless she was fostered or adopted. Williams offered to keep her temporarily, but the two ended up becoming inseparable.

"That's called a foster fail, when you keep a foster," says Williams.

Williams says Bambi loves the foster cats and acts a foster mother to the kittens, doing things like cleaning them.

Before meeting his wife, Williams had never had any cats or even really been around them. After spending time around her cat, Williams realized his perception of cats as aloof and mean didn't match up to his real-life experience.

"I love how friendly they are, how cuddly they are," says Williams. "I felt like the more I was around them, the more happy I was. It helped me with my anxiety, so we started fostering ever since then."

The kittens that Williams takes in are typically fostered for a little over a month. Feral kittens are kept until they are socialized, and other kittens are kept until they've reached a certain weight and can get spayed or neutered to increase their chances of adoption.

If you're thinking of fostering or adopting a cat, Williams has a bit of advice.