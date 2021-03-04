Watch as This Former Shelter Dog Tours the Country on a Greyhound Bus With His Human Sidekick

We all know what happens when someone goes to the shelter "just to look," and Kristie's chance encounter with Edison was no exception! She and Edison made an immediate connection, and she knew instantly that his chill disposition and readiness to snuggle made them the perfect match.

This Chinese crested/Yorkie mix pup loves adventure as much as Kristie does. Together, they've taken to road trip life, exploring the western U.S. on their beautiful remodeled Greyhound bus (which even features an 11-foot kitchen counter and a farmhouse sink).