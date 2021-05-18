How did the little, white kitten in question get his head stuck in a bunk bed? Look, there's no reason to dwell on who tried exploring what, let's just say that mistakes were made and leave it at that. The point is, Orange County Fire Authority crews in Santa Ana received a call for help from some worried kids, and the crew of Engine 73 was ready and willing to help. After quickly assessing the situation, Petro sprung into action and called forth the firefighter's best friend: water. After a little soapy H2O and some gentle wiggling later, and Petro had a soggy but otherwise unharmed kitten cradled in his arms, according to patch.com.