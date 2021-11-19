Everybody Dance Now! Zoey Ann the Boxer Can't Contain Her Excitement at Seeing Her People Come Home

The biggest problem with shows like Dancing With the Stars is obviously the lack of excited dogs. A boxer named Zoey Ann is more than willing to answer the phone if ABC ever comes calling and even has a very impressive audition reel ready to go, as TikToks of her dancing excitedly at the door have amassed nearly nine million views and two million likes, as of this writing.

The videos, posted to the appropriately-handled Tiktok account @Zoeyann_the_Boxer, cover a variety of vignettes in the life of the peppy Zoey Ann, but by far the most popular are the videos of her dancing her little booty off while she waits at the door for her little humans to come back from school.

The most recent, hashtagged #EverybodyDanceNow, shows Zoey Ann doing her happy dance while the 1990 classic "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory plays on top of the action. What begins as just a little shimmy of anticipation reminiscent of a 1990s Jock Jams dance party erupts into a full-blown Shakira hip-shaking event as the children emerge from behind a truck parked in the driveway. It's clear that Zoey Ann has no intention of hiding her excitement, and I don't blame her.

But lest you think that Zoey Ann is a one hit wonder, she's got other certified bangers as well! For instance, there's this video of her doing her thing to the 504 Boyz' "Grab Da Wall & Rock Da Boat." It's clear Zoey Ann knows what she's doing as she does her adorable boxer booty wiggle at the approaching human through the door.

Like any great dancer, Zoey Ann's booty-shaking moves even have the ability to cross genres. Check out this video of her wiggling like a maniac to Gloria Estefan's classic latin-inspired '80s hit song "Conga," which has nearly 226,000 well-deserved likes and 4900 appreciative comments.