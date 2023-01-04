I Could Watch These Lovely Dogs Get on the Puppy Bus All Day

Getting on the school bus is, generally speaking, mundane. But that's for humans. When it's dogs hopping onto the bus, it's much, much more enjoyable.

Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-exercising service in Alaska, proves it. They pick up their canine clients each day in the "Puppy Bus" (the kind churches and senior centers often use). They'll post the dog's boarding on TikTok, and it's just wonderful.

I don't really know why it's so nice to watch, or why a Dec. 28 video has earned more than 48 million views so far. Maybe it's how the dogs are so polite. Or how excited they seem. Or how they stop to greet their pals.

In the latest viral video, four dogs board the bus, and each of them brings me joy. Here is my extensive analysis:

Jake

Pros: Awesome, warm coat. Very polite with a wiggly tail. Choses his seat carefully.

Cons: None.

Amaru

Pros: Waits for the bus alone, which is very responsible. Another waggly tail.

Cons: None.

Bama

Pros: Paused for pats. Was super cool with all his friends sniffing him.

Cons: None

Black Dog Whose Name I Don't Know

Pros: Enthusiastic. Moves to his seat quickly so they can get this show on the road.

Cons: None.