Watch These 10 Dogs FaceTime Their Parents With Dire Emergencies in This Hilariously Cute TikTok Trend

Dogs love to alert us of all kinds of things every day. They bark at every passing pup, whine when it's time to be fed, and of course paw at the door when they want to go outside. So if there was a reality where dogs could actually call us, it would be game over for pet parents.

One of the latest TikTok trends took this idea and ran with it, pairing FaceTime's ringtone with dogs looking down at the camera as if they're making the call themselves. It's both hilarious and adorable. Here are ten of the cutest dogs FaceTiming their parents with a variety of (very serious) puppy woes.

Buckets

Sorry your dad hurt your feelings, Buckets. We don't see any squishy rolls on your face, but we all know you're a handsome boy.

Louie

Kong got your tongue? We know how obsessed pups can be with these stuffable toys, but beyond being delicious, they're also great for mental stimulation. Pro-tip: If you freeze it, the peanut butter will last longer, which means you don't have to spam your mom's phone so often.

Copper

"Red alert! Code red! Emergency! We are under siege once again by the mailman who's as evil as he is persistent!" We have confidence in this pup to protect the house—they're probably a pro by now anyway.

Stormy

Sounds like Stormy the Alaskan klee kai has suffered quite an injustice there. Look at her! So distressed with no one to acknowledge her big stretch. DM us next time and we'll say, "Ooh, big stretch" for you any day.

Mowgli

Ah yes, the classic conundrum of the ball underneath the couch. Have you tried laying on your side and pawing at the air for hours to no avail? We can't say it works, but at least it guilts your human into getting it for you.

Beau

Well, would you look at the time. Seems it's been an excruciating 60 seconds since Beau was supposed to eat his puppy food. How tragic. We're starting a GoFundMe. He can't go on like this any longer.

Chester

Chester the golden retriever is absolutely fuming at this act of treason. Look at that very big sigh! He may forgive, but he'll never forget that his dad had the nerve to pet another pup.

Vilja

There's no way Vilja's mom could have any business outside the house that doesn't involve her cockapoo. It's not like she has a life outside of being a dog parent or anything. No, definitely not. How embarrassing for her to have forgotten her precious cargo.

Moosie

Most dogs are able to swim, but that doesn't mean they always want to, especially when their ball floats into the deep end again. That's where us helpful humans come in, right? Right?!

Bentley