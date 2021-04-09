This Brittany spaniel wasn't able to walk normally after being hit by a truck. But that's no problem for this determined pup.

Us humans can only hope we can walk—sorry, strut—with as much swagger as Dexter, a 6-year-old Brittany spaniel living in Colorado.

After losing one of his front legs and needing pins implanted in the other, our sweet boy was unable to walk like a normal dog. So, perhaps after seeing how easily us humans do it, Dexter simply decided that he'd walk on his hind legs. In fact, it's almost exclusively how he walks now, his owners told 9NEWS.

And he's famous for it.

"Everyone in town knows him," his mom, Kentee Pasek, told the TV station. "In fact, they know him now more than they know us."

Dexter, who lives in the town of Ouray, began his two-legged walking after an accident in 2016. Shortly after his family brought him home, he escaped from home and eventually darted into a road where a truck ran over his front legs. Pasek told 9NEWS she was worried Dexter wouldn't make it and that he could be the third dog they'd lost in the past few years.

"I couldn't put another dog down without giving him a chance," she told the news station. "I just couldn't."

Luckily, the veterinarian was up to the tast. He amputated Dexter's right-front leg and inserted pins into the left limb. Dexter needed several surgeries and physical therapy, but soon he decided to mostly abandon his remaining front leg.

I mean, look at the balance. So casual.

One day, someone captured some video of Dexter strolling along on TikTok. That's where his internet fame began. Now, he's reeled in millions of likes on TikTok and Instagram. His mom has kind of become his agent, a career she didn't expect but is nonetheless grateful for—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic claimed her job managing a hot spring pool, 9NEWS reports.

"My life changed just so dramatically," she said. "Dexter got me up in the morning. The film and the conversation online got me moving again, got me working outside."

Perhaps you can see Dester as a source of inspiration, too. Missing two working legs ain't stopping him, so you sure can power through to the weekend,