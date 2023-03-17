You know the sound: the tell-tale honk followed by a big 'ol retch.

This TikTok Is Every Dog Owner's WFH Nightmare: Your Pup Violently Barfing During an Important Presentation

I'm sure folks have some pretty wild work-from-home nightmares, but I'm not sure anything beats your dog violently barfing as you try to present to an audience of renowned scientists.

Two years ago, scientist Ellie Hurer was speaking into her laptop's camera before an audience of 30,000 that included "world-class" scientists and inventors—even some Nobel laureates. Then her Labradoodle Henry joined her presentation.

Hurer reposted the video earlier this week, and it might represent dog owners' greatest WFH fear.

As she begins to talk about a massive topic—changing the world—she hears the tell-tale honking sound: Henry is going through it. She very admirably tries to soldier on as the honking turns to retching. (Mind the salty language in the video below.)

The exorcism lasts for about 10 seconds, punctuated by an elongated, wet discharge. More than 2.2 million people have watched the reposted video so far. Hurer jokes in the comments that she hasn't left her home since.

I frankly don't know how she kept it together. If that happened to me, I'm not sure if I would burst out laughing or melt into a puddle of mortified goo.

As for Henry, he's close to turning 14 and is still a "gentle and sweet" boy who is hopefully feeling better after getting whatever that was out of his system.

Of course, when it comes to dog vomiting, you'll want to keep a close eye on your pup. Numerous conditions or problems can cause it, or it might just be that your dog ate something he shouldn't have.