A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend.

When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.

He's getting all the pets from his new pal while he basks in all the attention with a big grin on his face. His new buddy seems pretty happy, too—looking around and smiling as he pets Blue. He's apparently a very intuitive boy, with his owner captioning the video, "[He] always finds people who need a little extra love."

It turns out a lot of people found this friendship absolutely precious, with the video posted Oct. 28 earning more than 1.1 million views.

Viewers flooded the comments over this adorable interaction—with one clever commenter noting, "Blue always knows who is feeling blue…" Other users said they think Blue could make a great potential therapy dog for retirement homes and hospitals.