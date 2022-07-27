Watch Diesel the Service Dog Open the Bathroom Door To Be Near His Human in Adorable TikTok

One thing that pet owners and parents of small children have in common is the knowledge that your privacy is a thing of the past. If you're in the kitchen, they want to be in the kitchen. If you're going for a drive, can they come? And when you're in the bathroom, well …

And for Diesel, an Ontario-based Very Good Boi, and his dog mom, Kristen, that desire for him to be everywhere she goes is even stronger as Diesel is Kristen's service dog. Kristen struggles with bouts of anxiety and depression and Diesel is trained to alert to her reactions and help calm her down when attacks hit. A big part of being able to do that is being able to see her. All the time. Wherever she is.

"He's a 10 but he has separation anxiety…" reads the caption on the video, as we watch the door handle flick and we are treated to Diesel's happy face poking the door open. After the sweet-faced pit bull helps himself into the bathroom with his human, Diesel shows us that he's a polite King and closes the door behind him.

The video has racked up over 1.7 million views since it was posted on July 10 and it's easy to see why. Diesel is such a sweet boy with his round eyes and expressive face showing just how much he loves and appreciates his human.