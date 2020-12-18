These two kitties were truly meant to be.

After living in a PetSmart cage for more than a week and shuffling between foster homes, cross-eyed black cat Fern has officially found a forever home. Almost as if by fate, the kitten’s new family includes another black cat who is also cross-eyed.

Fern, Forrest, and Flint were brought to New Orleans volunteer group Trap Dat Cat in October. All three had eye issues, but only Forrest and Flint required treatment. Fern’s eye problems are only cosmetic—she’s cross-eyed in an up and down direction.

Fern was separated from her siblings as they underwent reconstructive eye surgery and spent more than a month jumping between foster homes. Fern’s foster parents were concerned that the kitten’s skittish nature and goofy eyes might make finding her a forever home difficult.

Trap Dat Cat volunteer Emma Fink fostered Fern and worked to help acclimate the kitten. “She was the most scared kitten I had ever met,” Fick told Gambit. Fink recognized that Fern wasn’t aggressive, just shy and nervous. According to an Instagram post from Trap Dat Cat, eventually Fern’s sweet side emerged.

Fink teamed up with Theresa Bridges, the co-founder of Trap Dat Cat, to promote Fern to potential adopters on social media. They posted her adorable face across PetFinder, Facebook, Instagram, and even Nextdoor.

Coincidentally, 50-year-old Frank Sanford was searching online for a companion for his cat Morty as he prepared to return to the office after months of working at home. Morty just so happens to also be a cross-eyed black cat.

“As soon as I saw Fern’s face, that was it,” Sanford told Gambit. It was a match made in heaven! “I thought she was just adorable, and I had to have her,” he said.

Fern joined the Sanford family just over a week ago, and according to Sanford, Fern is settling into her new home well.