No One Has More Holiday Spirit Than This Bouncing Corgi and His Dancing Snoopy on TikTok

If you're not already in a holiday mood, fluffy boy Wrigley and his animatronic friend are here to help.

The Pembroke Welsh corgi has earned millions of views on TikTok over the past few weeks as he's danced along with Halloween- and Christmas-themed Snoopy toys. The excitement is quite infectious.

It began on Halloween with Wrigley on the stairs looking up at the animatronic Snoopy. When activated, the Vince Guaraidi Trio's "Linus and Lucy" plays and Snoopy dances with his Halloween bag. Wrigley happily bounces along.

That video earned 2.1 million views, so obviously Wrigley's parents needed to get him a Christmas Snoopy.

With Thanksgiving over, we got to see Wrigley once again hop along with Snoopy, this time clad in a Santa Claus suit. That video has earned more than 3.3 million views so far, and it's not hard to see why: