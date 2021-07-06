We're not sure what it is exactly about Coconut that made him such a quirky kitty, but this little bodyguard of a rescue cat is so protective of his owner Kara, she tells Daily Paws that the cat guards the bathroom when she's taking a shower. "Coconut follows me to the shower ... as soon as it turns on, he immediately takes his perch on either the sink or the toilet, and faces the shower the whole time I'm in there."

It's something he only does when Kara is in the bathroom, and doesn't happen when guests are over. "He respects their privacy, but does not respect my privacy," she laughs. Is it because he's so attached to Kara or because he's trying to protect her while she lathers up? She says she has no idea, but either way, we think it's pretty darn cute.

Not only does he keep Kara safe when she's cleaning up, Coconut also meows each night when he thinks it's time for everyone to go to bed. You may be thinking "that's one bossy kitty," but we just see a feline friend who really values the importance of sleep and personal hygeine. Well done, Coconut!