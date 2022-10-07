Nash can use them to tell his humans he needs to go outside, or he can jump around and make beautiful music.

Watch This Rambunctious Cavapoo Puppy Have the Most Fun With a Rope of Bells Attached to a Door

You know, I bet the bells affixed to the door for this rambunctious Cavapoo puppy seemed like a pretty good idea at the time.

Instead of using the rope of bells to tell his humans he needs to use the outdoors, puppy Nash decides to latch onto the end and make beautiful music—aka an infernal racket that makes everyone laugh.

His mom Brittany—nash_thecavapoos_mom—captured his incredibly fun playtime and posted the video on TikTok, where it's been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

I like to think Nash is trying to get the holiday seasons started early, ringing some sleigh bells like a disjointed version of "Jingle Bells."