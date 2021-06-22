Most cats can't open doors, which is totally fine when you can simply wriggle yourself underneath like this cat on TikTok.

We've all experienced awkward situations when all we've wanted to do is follow the example of Holly, the cat who turns to liquid and escapes rooms underneath doors.

So far, the TikTok video of Holly smooshing herself under a door has been viewed nearly 30 million times. She shows us exactly what to do when our uncles say that non-PC thing at the dinner table, when an ex arrives at the party, or when our WFH-condition body ambushes coworkers with putrid flatulence.

In the video, Holly goes headfirst under the closed door. It only takes her about 5 seconds to get the heck outta there.

So how can Holly and other cats do this? In a follow-up video, Holly's owner confirms that she does indeed eat and have organs. She's not Gumby, dammit. However, the space between the bottom of the door and the floor is about 2.5 inches, her owner explains.

Plus, cats don't have rigid collarbones, which allows them to squeeze into small spaces, our friend Marty Becker, DVM, writes. So when they get their head and shoulders through, the rest of their body is pretty easy to slide through. That anatomy-plus a rather big space between the door and the ground-is why Holly was able to escape whatever uncomfortable situation she was in.