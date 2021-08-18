We've all had shower thoughts. Sometimes they're genius inventions; sometimes it's planning what to eat for dinner. But let's be honest. Some mornings you just let the hot water flow as you think: What am I doing with my life? Well, it turns out our cats have been there, too.

In a video that's gained almost 3 million views, TikTok user Sarah Cruz shows her cat sitting in a kitchen sink, staring into the distance as water slowly drips onto his head, looking as if he's lost in deep thought.

As Cruz zooms the camera in on the cat—whose name is Ori—the audio of a woman's calming voice says: "He doesn't have a clue what's going on…You don't have a thought behind those eyes, do you?" But we're not sure about that one. It looks like Ori has many, many thoughts behind those sad eyes.

The sound used in the video comes from this TikTok of an adorable llama similarly gazing into the abyss last December. Since the original post, thousands of videos have been shared using the sound to showcase countless animals, all without a single thought—or maybe too many—in their little heads.

Ori doesn't break his dramatic stare once, almost as if he's thinking: Do I really have eight lives left? But Cruz assured viewers in a follow up video that Ori is A-OK. He's not going through his first heartbreak or pretending he's in a sad music video, he's just a little cross-eyed.