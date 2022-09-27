This Adorable Cat Loves Packing Peanuts So Freaking Much and We Can't Get Enough

cat who loves packing peanuts sticks his face out of a box full of them

Sorry, cardboard boxes. There's a new top-tier cat bed in town.

Cat owners know these cuddly little kitties often prefer to sleep in the strangest of places, and Kiki is no exception. While Kiki loves sleeping in pretty typical cat spots—countertops, desk drawers, and backpacks are all on the list—she has one special nap spot that stands out ...

A pool full of packing peanuts.

In this clip (from kikiandkilo) set to the now infamous and inescapable "It's Corn" by Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy, we see this sweet lil' gray cat loving on her pool of peanuts where she lounges, plays, and gets chin scratches from her owner.

So far, the Sept. 1 video has earned more than 8.7 million views.

The jury's out on why exactly Kiki loves packing peanuts so much, but her owner has been posting videos of Kiki's packing peanut obsession since February 2021. One month and 300,000 followers after her first video post, Kiki was upgraded from a box of packing peanuts to a pink indoor pool filled with them—and it's been love ever since. It's also extremely important to note that her packing peanuts are pink because Kiki is a glam kitty queen who deserves no less than a rainbow of color in her life.

These days, Kiki has nearly 1.8 million followers keeping up with her packing peanut obsession, with more than 1.5 million likes on the "It's Corn" masterpiece. We might have contributed to that number, but who can resist her perfect little face?