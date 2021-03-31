If you've ever wondered what your cat is up to when he or she slinks out of view, you're not alone. Beyond taking long naps in the sun and somehow managing to knock over everything in sight, what exactly do cats do to fill the day? One cat owner unexpectedly found an answer to the age-old question when surfing the internet, and the hilarious moment instantly went viral.

Twitter user Michael Hubank shared this tweet on March 28 detailing the surprising whereabouts of his pet tabby, Freddy. After his neighbors put their home up for sale, Hubank couldn't resist checking out the interior photos of the space online. (Don't judge—we've all been there.) But this snoop session had a little surprise in store for Hubank.

Right there in the middle of the slideshow of the online real estate listing, Hubank stumbled upon none other than his very own Freddy lounging on a neighbor's bed. The cat looks quite comfortable, we might add. Clearly a regular spot for him to catch some Z's. Obviously surprised, Hubank did what any of us would do when discovering your pet is living a double life: he immediately took to Twitter to show the world his hysterical find.

The tweet, which has been liked by over 371,000 Twitter users, received plenty of entertaining replies from pet owners sharing their own experiences catching their cats with neighbors, or better yet—finding random felines in their homes. One Twitter user asked the question on all of our minds: "How do all of these cats get into other people's houses? Do they have a key or a special code?" We're just as perplexed as you are!

Wondering if the mischievous Tabby cat ever made it home? (After all, there are dangers that can accompany letting your cat roam the outdoors.) Not to worry! Hubank shared an adorable follow-up tweet picturing him smiling alongside his sleepy-eyed, fluffy friend with the caption, "Home again. For now…"