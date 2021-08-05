In 2020, touring comedian Drennon Davis wasn't able to perform at all during the pandemic, so he was constantly looking for new ways to occupy himself. His home at the time was a massive artspace in a Los Angeles warehouse.

When he learned one of his friends was a foster mom to a litter of orphaned and abandoned kittens, it didn't take much persuasion for Davis to adopt both Newt and Frog, two fluffy orange brothers. "I'd always been looking for an orange cat," Davis tells Daily Paws. "And because they were so bonded, I thought it would be good for them to have company while I'm working."

Like many of us during quarantine, Davis racked up massive stacks of cardboard boxes from all his deliveries. He didn't want to just throw everything away. So to channel his creativity and take advantage of high ceilings in his warehouse home, he let his imagination run wild, crafting a multi-dimensional 'cat city' for Newt and Frog. Forget expensive cat toys, he says—everyone knows cats love boxes!

"I thought, 'Why not just build them something cool' and slowly but surely attacked it until it was a legit city, with condominiums, roads, bridges, trees, and clouds—all of it!" he says. There's also 'Kitty Hall', a jail, a farm, a TV lounge, various hidey holes, and high-in-the sky catwalks for Newt and Frog to prowl at will. Davis' says his favorite location is one of the first upcycled cardboard structures he built: a bakery space called 'Biscuit Boys', 'cause these kitties love to knead!

He also began leash training his frisky feline friends to become adventure cats. "From a very early age I've been taking them to the park and going on hikes," he says.



RELATED: How to Train Your Cat on a Leash and Harness