You're going to want to dog-ear—er, cat-ear?—this place! Cupboard Maker Books in Enola, Penn., is the ultimate destination for feline and fiction fans. Why? This independent bookstore boasts four adorable store cats who strut their stuff on top of the bookshelf catwalks while shoppers below browse the stacks.

Three of the resident kitties, Annika, Mouse, and Zak, have become quite the social stars after this video went viral in early April. Posted to TikTok on the shop's account, the video of the cats on their catwalks has attracted quite a fan base with over 2.2 million views. One commenter asks, "Are you guys hiring? Sounds like heaven! Books and cats ... " (We have to hope the answer is yes on that one.)

Oh, and the fourth cat at the store, Mercedes, is actually up for adoption if you're in the area!

The video starts with footage of an important sign: "Beware! Falling Cats!" As Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" plays in the background, the cats walk across the high, narrow ledges. It all feels very Project Runway—except the models are a little furrier. Each fluff ball makes the walk look easy and you get the feeling they regularly hang out on top of these bookshelves, giving store patrons some very welcome company.

According to Cupboard Maker Book's website, the bookstore has been selling used hardback and paperback books since 1998. In 2002, after starting to sell new books, the booksellers acquired Squeekie, who was the store's resident cat for eight wonderful years.

Squeekie passed away last year but not without leaving a great literary legacy. Cupboard Maker Books says there are three published books about Squeekie: The First Nine Lives of Squeekie the Bookstore Cat, The Second and Third Nine Lives of Squeekie the Bookstore Cat, and Squeekie Celebrates 20 Years of the Cupboard Maker Books.

And following in Squeekie's fictional feline footsteps are Annika and Mouse (featured in the video). Both are authors in their own right with a four combined children's books. (Prince Fluffytail Chases a Dragon looks like a great read for your youngsters.)