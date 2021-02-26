We did the hard work—ha!—of finding the best pet TikToks this week so you didn't have to.

If you've really ever been on TikTok, the video-sharing app adored by zoomers, you know it's the prime place for some of the funniest, most adorable dog and cat videos.

That's the great news. The excellent news is that this week, we did the hard work for you. The Daily Paws editors endlessly scrolled the app to find the very best pet TikToks: we're talking most impressive doggy tricks, the LOL-worthy cat videos, and the most entertaining animal voiceovers worth watching. (You're welcome.)

With that in mind, welcome to the first edition of Daily Paws' weekly roundup of our favorite pet TikToks. This week's favorites include the power of bribes, not alarming anyone, and some really impressive concentration.

For People Keeping Things Calm

Maybe the Cutest Bicycle Basket

*Clap Clap Clap Clap*

Total Eclipse of the Treat

The Only Good Use for Rice Cakes

Bribes Work

Troublesome Cheese