It's heartwarming watching these look-a-like pups meet each other for the first time.

We Can't Handle How Excited This Bernese Mountain Dog Is For His New Baby Sibling

There's something so pleasant about running into a familiar face—but what about when it looks like you're staring into a mirror? This beautiful Bernese mountain dog shows us just how exciting it can be when you come face-to-face with an adorable, miniature version of yourself.

A video shared on The Sun's Twitter account shows an adult Bernese mountain dog meeting his mini-me (and new best friend) in a short clip captioned "Family introduce dog to tiny mini-me puppy."

The duo's introduction begins with the family's older, much bigger Bernese pooch waiting excitedly at his family's front gate while a man and a tiny, fluffy Bernese puppy emerge from a car parked in front of the house. The person recording can be heard telling the large Bernese "I bought you a friend!"

The older dog's reaction is instant—tail wagging, barking, excited jumping, and lots of sniffing. The precious puppy responds by gently pawing at their new older sibling's face and staring in awe at the excited family around them.

"Oh, you're both so gorgeous," one of the people is heard saying on video—and we couldn't agree more.

We love the adorable dedication you can already see between these new adopted siblings, and we're sure they're going to have tons of fun playtime together. The real question remains, however—can one house actually fit two of these massive dogs when the pup is full-grown? Only time will tell.

bernese mountain dog sitting on wall Credit: Westend61 / Getty