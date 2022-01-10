Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We all have our cute (even odd!) treat rituals with our dogs, but does yours involve magic?

One of the best parts of having a pup is the playtime fun, like a feisty game of tug-of-war or a classic game of hide-and-seek (our new puppy's favorite activity)! Besides the mental stimulation, exercise, and entertainment, these fun activities bring you and your pet closer together. It's bonding at its best!

That's why we love this TikTok dog and dad duo who take snack time to a whole new (dare we say) magical level! In fact, this Australian shepherd won't even accept her nighttime dental treat without a little "alakazam."

Just watch this video posted by Gabriella Armato (grubwithgabby) featuring her dad performing a magic show for their Aussie. The footage begins with the intelligent pup staring at her owner while he presents that night's Greenies treat. Not yet! This dog nees a magic show first. You've got to love a dog that knows what she wants, right?

The Aussie's interest piques with several barks as she watches her dad perform a number of disappearing tricks with her treat. He even pretends to eat the Greenie at one point.

The footage ends with the dad making the treat reappear via a neat inflation trick and the sweet pup getting her reward. The absolutely adorable video has earned more than 4.1 million views and 1,600 comments. My personal favorites: "She said dinner and a show, no compromise" and "Who has trained who?" Honestly, experts say Australian shepherds are highly intelligent and a quick-learning breed—one of the smartest dog breeds on the planet—so that really is a valid question.